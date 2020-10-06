Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Typhoon: “Again, Not Us”

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 6:57 pm
Press Release: Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom

The New Zealand Police have again been called-out for wrongly linking change movement Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom to methamphetamine dealing.

The links were made by police in a media release on Monday, announcing more than 100 arrests in “Operation Typhoon.”

But Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom ariki Sonny Fatupaito, says none of his members have been arrested or have been linked to the offending alleged by police, and says it’s time for apologies, reconciliation and communication to help build a safer community “together.”

“The Waikato Police have negative attitudes and negative narratives that are obstructive to us and our determination to change our lives for the better,” he said, responding to both the release and a tweet soon afterwards from Police Minister Stuart Nash, which Fatupaito dismisses as election campaigning.

Nash tweeted: “Busted! More than 100 arrests link the Waikato Mongrel Mob to methamphetamine. Five clandestine labs dismantled, illegal firearms, cash & high-spec bikes & cars seized. Police now have the resources they need to go hard against gangs & drugs thanks to our investment in new cops”.

Waikato Police Organised Crime Unit spokesman Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said there had been more than 40 search warrants, more than 100 arrests, and the seizure of over 1kg of methamphetamine and 30 firearms.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12370526

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/122988573/operation-typhoon-over-100-people-arrested-in-waikato-drug-raid

Fatupaito said: “As ariki of the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom I can categorically and proudly state that no members or senior leadership of the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom were arrested or associated.”

“The Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom continue to make transformative and intergenerational change for our people despite the continual misinformation spread by the Minister of Police, the NZ Police hierarchy, and mainstream media,” he said.

He referred to Nash’s Te Huringa o Te Tai speech in which it was said: “New Zealand Police’s motto is Safer Communities Together.”

“For a moment I want to focus on the word “together”,” Fatupaito said. “Together” is about New Zealand Police working with all of New Zealand’s diverse communities, and working with a range of valuable partners, to make New Zealand the Safest Country and enhance security at home and in the Pacific.”

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/speech/te-huringa-o-te-tai-police-crime-prevention-strategy

“Regardless of persistent efforts by the Kingdom’s leadership to liaise with the Waikato Police via the refreshed Te Huringa o Te Tai police strategy, meetings are continually refused,” Fatupaito said. “The current gang liaison officer in Waikato is missing in action.”

Undeterred the Waikato Kingdom pushes forward for our people, not the Government, not the Minister of Police and not New Zealand politicians, he said, adding: “It is deeply disappointing to the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom executive that the Minister of Police, the NZ Police’s National Organised Crime Group and the Waikato Organised Crime Squad continue to use such sensationalism, misinformation and misreporting in an obvious attempt to undermine all the good works and positive community support we have worked hard to achieve.”

“The smear campaigning, verging on defamation, is a deliberate ploy to obfuscate what the Mongrel Mob Waikato Kingdom is achieving,” he said. “The Waikato Police have negative attitudes and negative narratives that are obstructive to us and our determination to change our lives for the better, and they do not believe that we as a iwi can make positive, proactive, and constructive change.”

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12278211

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/117379741/waikato-mongrel-mobs-gangster-bark-refined-for-public-consumption

“Our Kingdom whānau have responded to the inter-generational effects of the racism, bias, abuse, and colonisation that the justice system has created, enabled and continues to deliver almost 200 years since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/402731/state-care-institutions-central-to-early-gang-formation-academic

“Just as Dame Tariana Turia has always said - 'We need to use our collective genius to ensure communities are empowered to develop local solutions to local problems'.”

“The core to Whānau Ora - that whānau are empowered to know that they hold the solutions to any challenges that face them - is exactly the work that we are carrying out within our organisation here in the Waikato.”

Fatupaito said that in 2016 methamphetamine was banned and urine testing was introduced by the Kingdom Chapter.

“This was just one initiative to bring forth more productive, constructive, and positive changes,” he said. “With the right leaders in the right places miracles can happen. It is time to turn the tide, so we as a people will have a better chance to give our young leaders of tomorrow, and their children's children a more productive and constructive way of life.”

“With the NZ general election only days away, I know without doubt politicians are using the gang rhetoric for their political posturing.

“As I have previously stated, if any decent political party were serious about tackling gang issues, they would first tackle and eliminate poverty,” he said. “We know through our life experiences that this iwi was born out of the ashes of poverty.”

https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/politics/mongrel-mob-simon-bridges-should-target-poverty-to-tackle-gang-problems/

PAITO - ARIKI / PRESIDENT

WAIKATO MONGREL MOB KINGDOM

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Four-year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters for longer. What’s not for them to like? So far, there has been so sign of what the public would receive in return. More efficiency? Yeah right. But “efficiency” is not your friend... More>>

 

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 