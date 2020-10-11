Serious Crash, Hairini - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 11 October 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
single-vehicle crash on Ohauiti Road, Hairini.
Police
were called about 11.35am.
Initial reports suggest one
person may have been seriously injured.
Traffic
management is in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines
the
scene.
