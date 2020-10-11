Update 2 - Serious Crash, Mangere - Counties Manukau
The road has now reopened after this morning's fatal crash on Oruarangi Road, Mangere.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>
Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll
Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>
Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans
New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>
Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll
Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>
PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week
Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy
Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>
Third Leaders' Debate: Ardern And Collins Steelier And More Combative
Power Play - There was a tense edge to the latest debate, where Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins took to the stage in Christchurch in front of a live audience, Jane Patterson writes. More>>
Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction
A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>
Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics
Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>