Police Seeking To Identify Pedestrian Hit In Papakura Crash
Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash in
Papakura last night where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle
on Marne Road at around 10:30pm.
The man is in
Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition and has
life-threatening injuries.
Police have not been able
to identify the man and enquiries to do so are
on-going.
He is described as being possibly aged
between 25 and 40, he has dark hair and tanned/olive
skin.
He has dark facial hair around his mouth and
chin.
The man does not have any tattoos on the front
of his body.
Police want to locate and speak with his
next-of-kin urgently and while we understand this is a
limited description, we are hoping someone might have
information that will help us to identify him, or know
someone who is missing from overnight who fits a similar
description.
The driver of the vehicle has been
assisting Police with our enquiries and is being
supported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
the Papakura Prevention Sergeant on
105.
