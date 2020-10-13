Police Seeking To Identify Pedestrian Hit In Papakura Crash

Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash in Papakura last night where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Marne Road at around 10:30pm.

The man is in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition and has life-threatening injuries.

Police have not been able to identify the man and enquiries to do so are on-going.

He is described as being possibly aged between 25 and 40, he has dark hair and tanned/olive skin.

He has dark facial hair around his mouth and chin.

The man does not have any tattoos on the front of his body.

Police want to locate and speak with his next-of-kin urgently and while we understand this is a limited description, we are hoping someone might have information that will help us to identify him, or know someone who is missing from overnight who fits a similar description.

The driver of the vehicle has been assisting Police with our enquiries and is being supported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Papakura Prevention Sergeant on 105.

© Scoop Media

