Radio Still Regular Source Of News And Entertainment In 84% OfNew Zealanders Lives

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 6:47 pm
Press Release: GfK Radio

The New Zealand Commercial Radio Industry released the S3 2020 Radio Audience Data into the market today and it reveals that almost 3.7 million New Zealanders were listening to radio every week and almost 3.4 million of those listen to commercial radio stations.

The GfK Radio Audience Measurement survey usually contacts at least 14,000 respondents across New Zealand every year.

“With no Survey 2 this year due to the disruption of COVID, we are pleased to see the latest audience data demonstrates the important role Radio plays in consumers everyday lives for news, information and entertainment even in the rapidly changing media landscape” RBA CEO Jana Rangooni says.

Mediaworks CEO and RBA Chair, Michael Anderson says: “I’m pleased to see the way that all media channels in New Zealand have stepped up to provide news and information in a period of unprecedented disruption to consumers, business and the media itself. The economic pressures have been intense but radio in particular has proven its enormous value to the country and continues to demonstrate resilience as it rebounds from the impacts of COVID-19. I’m incredibly proud of how the teams have come together and performed this year.”

NZME’s CEO Michael Boggs added that "throughout the pandemic crisis, all New Zealanders relied on media organisations to continue to do what they do best - keeping Kiwis informed and connected. The fast moving nature of the crisis and the swift alert level changes meant radio in particular has played a vital role in ensuring New Zealander’s have been kept up to date wherever they live and whenever they listen. Radio is now delivering on the equally critical role of supporting the post COVID recovery by ensuring Kiwi businesses engage with their customers.”

Non Commercial Radio Audience Figures will be released Thursday October 15th at 1pm.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ALSO:

