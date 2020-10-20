Serious Crash, SH1, Mataura - Southern
Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 2:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a truck vs car crash on Main
Street (SH1) and Dacre Street Mataura.
Emergency
services were alerted at around 1:05pm.
A helicopter
has been dispatched.
An update on injuries will be
provided when they become available.
Cordons are in
place and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
