Serious Crash, SH1, Mataura - Southern

Police are at the scene of a truck vs car crash on Main Street (SH1) and Dacre Street Mataura.

Emergency services were alerted at around 1:05pm.

A helicopter has been dispatched.

An update on injuries will be provided when they become available.

Cordons are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

