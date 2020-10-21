Council Celebrates Community Achievers

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon presented eight Community Awards to individuals and organisations for contributions made to their communities at a special ceremony held at Hāwera’s Memorial Theatre last night.

Sean Trott (Hāwera), Owen Savage (Waverley), Ron Brewer (Ōpunakē) and Fleur Le Bas (Eltham) received individual awards. Hooper Engineering (Kakaramea), Eltham Lions (Eltham), the Opunake Clifftop Gardens Group (Ōpunakē) and Normanby and District Lions (Hawera/Normanby) received the group/organisation awards.

Mayor Nixon says the Community Awards, which are held every two years, is a small way the community can recognise those people who have by personal leadership, dedication and inspiration made a significant contribution to the wellbeing of their communities.

“Whether it’s primary school teacher Fleur Le Bas, who has dedicated her time to Eltham’s young people at the E-Town Youth Centre for the past eight years; or Sean Trott who has restored more than 1,500 servicemen and women’s headstones across the district; or Gary and his team at Hooper Engineering supporting local projects and sporting organisations – all of those honoured tonight have given their time, commitment and often their own money to improve the lives of others and the communities they live in,” he says.

“As Mayor it’s a privilege to be able to present these awards to our quiet achievers who, without a fuss, just get on and make things happen. They thoroughly deserve this recognition for the contributions they have made to the lives of so many people,” says Mayor Nixon.

Videos of the award recipients can be found on the Council’s website here: https://www.southtaranaki.com/our-community/south-taranaki-community-awards

