Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Debate Fixing Or Building A New Central Library

Friday, 23 October 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Next Wednesday, Wellington City Council will vote on whether to strengthen or build a new Central Library for the city.

Council papers have been published which will support the debate at next week’s Council meeting on Wednesday 28 October starting at 9.30am. The Council paper includes:

  • Officers’ advice to remediate the building to the highest level, Option C
  • the results from the public consultation and engagement
  • the progressed indicative designs for strengthening the current building to a low (Option A), medium (Option B) and high resilience (Option C) level
  • revised costs for all options, including new builds (Options D and E)
  • additional advice or information regarding the building’s heritage status, and service level design.

Council is recommending Option C to be incorporated in the draft Long-Term Plan (LTP) as the preferred option for the future of the Central Library. This will enable the public to share their views on the preferred option with the updated information from the Council report, alongside other priorities for the city through the LTP consultation process.

In the meantime, officers will continue work on the design and service level brief, including engaging with stakeholders. The results of this work will be presented to Councillors in March 2021 for approval.

“Wellingtonians are split between strengthening or demolishing our much-missed Central Library building, with cost and risk highlighted as a key concern which was not surprising,” says Mayor Andy Foster. “This concern is shared by Council as we face multiple priorities for the city, alongside the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“The robust additional design work has provided more certainty we can deliver a modern library service at a significantly reduced cost. Although Option D and C are both popular, the timeframe for Option C would see us open the doors on a modern, central library sooner – which is something we can all agree on,” adds the Mayor.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, Portfolio Leader Libraries, says: “What was not surprising from the results is nearly everyone agreed Wellington needs a Central Library service.

“I know how much it is missed. It is a treasured place in our city, providing everyone with opportunities to read, relax, connect, be inspired or learn.

“While many loved the Central Library, they also acknowledge there are opportunities to make the space better. This is our chance to set up a resilient modern central library service that will serve many future generations – and in the quickest time available.”

You can read the Council paper here: https://wellington.govt.nz/your-council/meetings/committees/strategy-and-policy-committee/2020/10/28

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Council’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/WgtnCC or media and the public are welcome to attend in person at Level 16, 113 The Terrace, Wellington.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 