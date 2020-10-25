Jam-packed Schedule Of Top Kiwi Music Lined Up For Waterbourne This Summer!

Auckland’s Takapuna Beach Reserve will come alive with the sounds of summer thanks to an exciting line-up of top New Zealand music acts playing at the Waterbourne Beach Festival between February and March 2021.

New Zealand’s largest beach festival is hitting Auckland for the first time, and promises something for everyone across 23 days, with professional water sports showcases, along with opportunities for people to have a go themselves, water safety courses, cultural experiences, beach clean-ups, sandcastle competitions, premium food and beverage, live music and more.

There will be 11 music days and nights, of which seven are free, and four are ticketed, and includes a bumper line up of some of New Zealand's hottest new and classic talent. The first to be announced are the four special ticketed events taking place across four weekends, with another 20 music acts still to be announced:

27 February: Ki Tātahi Day Kings, Ria Hall, Neko

5 March: Waterbourne Sunset Sounds Hollie Smith, Tami Neilson, Anna Coddington, LAIIKA

13 March: Big Beach Day SACHI, Goodshirt, Theia, Dual, Marlins Dreaming, Sunshine

Soundsystem, High Hoops, Paige

19 March: Friday with Dave Dave Dobbyn, Ashley Alexander, Abby Wolfe

Event organiser Laurence Carey says Waterbourne is the only festival of its kind, celebrating New Zealand’s passion for water sports, music and beach culture.

“Our vision is to build a sustainable beach festival which not only encourages the protection of New Zealand's coastlines and oceans but helps regenerate them. We intend to educate people on sustainability and water safety, whilst providing memorable experiences both on the land and water!”

“There is no event of its kind in New Zealand which enables people to participate in sports and activities or simply watch from shoreline with iconic kiwi musicians like Dave Dobbyn or SACHI setting the beach vibe.”

Waterbourne is one of the headline events taking place as part of Summernova Festival, an events and activations festival series developed by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) to wrap around the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada.

Throughout the event period from December 2020 to March 2021, ATEED, on behalf of Auckland Council, has curated a packed programme of Summernova events and activations across the region, from food and wine festivals to sporting spectaculars, arts and cultural showcases, musical performances and more.

ATEED General Manager – Destination, Steve Armitage says the Summernova Festival Series is adding to an already bumper line-up of events.

“Summer is calling, and Auckland is definitely the place to be. It’s no secret it’s been a tough year for everyone, and our tourism and events industry has been hit particularly hard.

“We want to use this summer as a chance to come together and encourage Aucklanders and visitors to make the most of our stunning region. We are grateful to be in a position to host an international event on the scale of the 36th America’s Cup and as host city have developed an exciting summer of events and activations around this through Summernova.”

To purchase tickets or find out more details about the Waterbourne music programme and other activity taking place, visit waterbourne.co.nz.

To learn more about Summernova and how you can get in on the action, head to summernova.co.nz and check back for updates as more events are added.

The Summernova events will be delivered in line with Government guidelines and advice at the time of the event period. ATEED is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and will respond to any changing circumstances, as required.

