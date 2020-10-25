Fatal Crash - State Highway 35, Tikitiki - Eastern
Sunday, 25 October 2020, 5:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a car rolled on State Highway
35 in Tikitiki earlier this afternoon.
No diversions
are in place and motorists are asked to continue to avoid
the area.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the
scene
