Crash- State Highway 29, Tauriko, Tauranga City - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 12:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle
crash on State Highway 29, Tauriko.
Police were
advised of the crash at about 12.20pm.
There is
currently no information available about possible
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or
expect
delays.
