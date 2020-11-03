Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ruapehu Mayor Calls For "No Scan - No Service" This Mardi Gras Weekend

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Mayor Don Cameron is calling on all Ohakune businesses to ask people to use the COVID Tracer app or demonstrate they have recorded their visit to their store in another way before serving them over this Mardi Gras weekend (7-8 Nov).

My call to all businesses is 'no scan - no service'," said Mayor Cameron

“With over 7,000 people expected to converge on Ohakune from all over NZ for Mardi Gras this coming weekend it is critical that everyone follows best practice for keeping our community safe.

In the event of a community outbreak the ability to contact trace is critical to enabling health authorities to quickly get on top of the situation," said Mayor Cameron.

“The majority of the people at Mardi Gras will be young, tech savvy, digital natives who would have no problem in downloading and using the COVID Tracer app.

While I expect most people will be doing the right thing and using the contact tracing app or another method that works for them, for those that aren't or are forgetful there is no problem in calling on them to do so.

In addition to using some method of contact tracing people should also be practicing good hygiene practices notably hand washing and consider wearing a face covering in public,” he said.

Mayor Cameron noted that maintaining physical distancing is going to be extremely difficult if not impossible at Mardi Gras so wearing a face covering was highly recommended as a great way of helping to keep everyone safe.

“As the Mardi Gras tradition includes dressing-up there is a great opportunity for people to decorate their face mask.

“Most importantly if you are in any way unwell you should not be at Mardi Gras or anywhere else out in public.

Anyone with cold or flu symptoms such as a fever, runny nose, a cough, shortness of breath or loss of sense of smell should isolate at home and seek advice from their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The When And Where Of Election Results, Vote Suppression, Reasons To Panic Etc

In the final hours before polls close at 1pm tomorrow (NZ time) in the US election, at least four major question marks remain: namely, the outcomes in Florida and Pennsylvania, and how a conservative federal court judge will rule later today on a Republican attempt at vote suppression in Texas that could disqualify at least 127,000 valid votes and throw the entire state to Donald Trump. Fourth and finally, there’s the biggest question of all: Will Trump be able to outperform his poll numbers as he did in 2016? Let's take them in turn... More>>

 

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:

National: Changes To Parliamentary Term Must Go To A Referendum

Labour and the Green’s confidence agreement states a desire to look at reforming electoral law, but electoral law should not be a play thing of the Government of the day, National’s Electoral Law spokesperson Dr Nick Smith says. “National ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 