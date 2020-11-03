Ruapehu Mayor Calls For "No Scan - No Service" This Mardi Gras Weekend

Mayor Don Cameron is calling on all Ohakune businesses to ask people to use the COVID Tracer app or demonstrate they have recorded their visit to their store in another way before serving them over this Mardi Gras weekend (7-8 Nov).

My call to all businesses is 'no scan - no service'," said Mayor Cameron

“With over 7,000 people expected to converge on Ohakune from all over NZ for Mardi Gras this coming weekend it is critical that everyone follows best practice for keeping our community safe.

In the event of a community outbreak the ability to contact trace is critical to enabling health authorities to quickly get on top of the situation," said Mayor Cameron.

“The majority of the people at Mardi Gras will be young, tech savvy, digital natives who would have no problem in downloading and using the COVID Tracer app.

While I expect most people will be doing the right thing and using the contact tracing app or another method that works for them, for those that aren't or are forgetful there is no problem in calling on them to do so.

In addition to using some method of contact tracing people should also be practicing good hygiene practices notably hand washing and consider wearing a face covering in public,” he said.

Mayor Cameron noted that maintaining physical distancing is going to be extremely difficult if not impossible at Mardi Gras so wearing a face covering was highly recommended as a great way of helping to keep everyone safe.

“As the Mardi Gras tradition includes dressing-up there is a great opportunity for people to decorate their face mask.

“Most importantly if you are in any way unwell you should not be at Mardi Gras or anywhere else out in public.

Anyone with cold or flu symptoms such as a fever, runny nose, a cough, shortness of breath or loss of sense of smell should isolate at home and seek advice from their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453,” he said.

