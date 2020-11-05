Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash Near Seacliff, Dunedin - Southern

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles and a fallen tree on SH1, near Seacliff.

Police were called about 12.10pm.

Initial indications are there have been injuries.

The road will be closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

