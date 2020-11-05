Serious Crash Near Seacliff, Dunedin - Southern

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles and a fallen tree on SH1, near Seacliff.

Police were called about 12.10pm.

Initial indications are there have been injuries.

The road will be closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

