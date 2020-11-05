Serious Crash Near Seacliff, Dunedin - Southern
Thursday, 5 November 2020, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious crash involving two vehicles and a fallen tree on
SH1, near Seacliff.
Police were called about
12.10pm.
Initial indications are there have been
injuries.
The road will be closed, with diversions in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
