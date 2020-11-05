Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Saturday Market Opens To The World

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Nelson Market

It was 42 years ago this year that the Nelson Market was established. It has since become a cherished icon for national and local visitors.

During the pandemic, the level 4 shutdown prompted Nelson Market CEO and Founder, Mrs. Nita Knight, to take the initiative to launch a full ecommerce platform. The Nelson Market now serves up uniquely regional flavours and products on its’ new website, nelsonmarket.co.nz.

“While the real time market experience here in Nelson is charming and unique, we can share our passion for making high quality products and provide the opportunity to buy Nelson made online,” says Mrs. Knight.

The iconic Nelson Market is one of the country’s earliest markets (est. 1978) and has drawn people from all over the world, New Zealand and the broader region since it started. Visitors enjoy catching up with friends, buying fresh, eating local and meeting stallholders in a vibrant open-air vibe.

“Launching the ecommerce platform is a significant milestone. We can reach both new and existing customers. Locals can buy their favourite products seven days of the week and thanks to the website, visitors from all over New Zealand and internationally are already shopping with us,” she said.

The motivation to take this step came from the Covid pandemic but has been on the drawing board for some time. 
“We wanted to increase Nelson Market stallholder resilience to Covid and volatile weather. It is important that our stallholders making a consistent livelihood year-round ,” said Mrs Knight.

“Nelson has a strong brand throughout New Zealand. The more we concentrate efforts to promote the region and its’ quality products, the better for all concerned. We have launched nelsonmarket.co.nz in time for Christmas shopping, featuring a growing number of stall holders with everything from art and locally grown food, clothing, jewellery, and homewares,” she said.

