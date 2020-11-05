Serious Crash, Paerata Road (SH22), Pukekohe - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 5 November 2020, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Paerata Road (SH 22), Pukekohe.
Police received a
report of the two-vehicle crash around 5:15pm.
Initial
indications are that three people have been seriously
injured.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is blocked, and cordons are in place
between Adams Drive and Heights Road.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area if possible as there will be
delays.
