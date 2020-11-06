Wanted Man Located - North Canterbury
Friday, 6 November 2020, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
North Canterbury Police have located the 30-year-old man
they were seeking this morning.
The man was taken into
custody at 10.40am.
Police would like to thank those
members of the community who got in touch with information
to assist in the
search.
