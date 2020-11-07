Police Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident In Lake Ohia

Kaitaia Police investigating a firearms incident on Inland Road, Lake Ohia are seeking help from the public.

At 1:30am today Police received a report of an apparent shooting on Inland Road, Lake Ohia.

The two victims were parked on the side of the road at the intersection of Inland Road and Lake Ohia Flood Bypass Road.

The occupants of a passing dark-coloured, possibly four-door motor vehicle have presented firearms and have fired several shots at the two victims.

One victim was hit in his left leg and the other victim on his right foot.

Two shots were fired at the victims' vehicle, damaging the driver's door and rear passenger area.

The victims' injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police are following lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of this extremely serious incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that may assist Police, is asked to call 105 and quote file number 201107/9132.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

