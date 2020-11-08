UPDATE: Serious Crash On Tecoma Street, Ellerslie - Auckland City
Sunday, 8 November 2020, 6:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
07 November
The off ramp near
Tecome Street, Ellerslie has reopened following the earlier
fatal crash.
Police woul dlike to thank motorists for
their patience while the off ramp was closed and traffic
managment was in
place.
