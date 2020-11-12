Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Central Lakes Jobs Fair Comes To Queenstown

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has announced it will be hosting the Central Lakes Jobs Fair, an event aimed at helping employers with vacancies connect with members of the community looking for work.

Taking place on Thursday 26 November from 9.00am to 3.00pm at the Queenstown Memorial Centre, the Jobs Fair has plenty of employers with vacancies registered to take part, including representatives from Accor, Millbrook, Real Journeys, Amisfield, Altitude Brewing and many more.

Mayor Jim Boult said the Central Lakes Jobs Fair marked a continuation of work by Council to assist the Queenstown Lakes district's recovery from COVID-19, following the successful 'Jobbortunities' run in October by Clutha District Council and the Mayor's Taskforce for Jobs.

"I'd highly recommend that anyone looking for work in our district attends the Jobs Fair, as there will be a huge array of employment options available across many industries to help members of our community find new work,” Mayor Boult said.

"The event is free to attend and no ticket is required. For those in Wānaka who wish to attend, we're arranging transport and are asking people to register for a seat in advance."

Representatives from Immigration New Zealand will be in attendance at the Jobs Fair to help with visa-related questions.

Those interested in attending are also encouraged to take part in a free webinar being run on Wednesday 18 November at 5.00pm by Melissa Jenner, founder of START Now, detailing how to make applying for and getting a new job easier. Tickets are free and available on QLDC’s website.

The Central Lakes Jobs Fair also coincides with ‘Employment – What you need to know about working in Queenstown’, a free information session run by Citizens Advice Bureau and being held from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Queenstown Memorial Centre.

Those attending can learn more about employment rights and responsibilities, employer responsibilities, along with how to deal with problems in the workplace. A Q&A session will be held with Employment and Immigration lawyers.

Tickets for this session are limited to 40 people and are free and available on QLDC’s website.

