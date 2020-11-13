Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuatara Journey Up South Island To Marlborough Sounds’ Homeland

Friday, 13 November 2020, 11:52 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Seventy-three tuatara have this week winged their way from Invercargill to their natural home in the Marlborough Sounds.

The Takapourewa/Stephens Island tuatara came from Southland Museum & Art Gallery (SMAG) and have been added to wild tuatara populations at two Marlborough Sounds’ reserves.

Ngāti Koata iwi, kaitiaki (guardians) of the taonga species, Kāi Tahu ki Murihiku/Ngāi Tahu papatipu rūnaka ki Murihiku, Invercargill City Council, the Department of Conservation, Victoria University of Wellington and Wellington Zoo, including veterinarians and tuatara specialists, have worked together to move the tuatara to their ancestral homeland.

The tuatara travelled direct from Invercargill to Nelson on a dedicated Air New Zealand charter flight.

Ngāti Koata Cultural Manager Louisa Paul thanked all those involved for helping to bring the project to fruition.

“Mā pango mā whero ka oti te mahi - through cooperation the work can be completed.”

Famed and much-loved tuatara Henry, Lucy and Mildred remain at Southland Museum, along with 14 other tuatara.

Louisa Paul says Ngāti Koata looks forward to its continued relationship with ngā rūnaka ki Murihiku and Invercargill City Council in their ongoing care of their taonga.

DOC Tuatara Recovery Group Leader Lynn Adams thanked Southland for its dedicated care of the tuatara.

“Tuatara are held at a number of zoos and wildlife centres as insurance for the survival of the species should there be a threat to wild tuatara populations. It also provides opportunities for people to see these unique, ancient reptiles and learn more about them.”

The tuatara being translocated have all been bred by Invercargill City Council Senior Living Species Officer – tuatara, Lindsay Hazley, who has been in his role working with tuatara for 50 years.

Mr Hazley said he was excited that the taonga were now able to return to their natural environment.

“In recent years, new partnerships with Ngāti Koata and Ngāi Tahu have been forged, which has meant that we are able to return these very special creatures to their ancestral home.

“It’s the absolute ultimate goal for anyone in my line of work – to see a species not only survive, but to thrive in captivity to a point where we are now able to release them back into the wild where they belong.”

The translocation was similarly special for Invercargill City Council staff member Zealan Simpkins, who is also Ngāti Koata.

“This is extra special for me, as being of Ngāti Koata descent, this translocation process is allowing me to reconnect with our taonga - being the tuatara, my whanau, hau kāinga and the people of Southland,” Mr Simpkins said.

The tuatara travelled in the cabin of flight NZ8952, cocooned in special transportation tubes sized to fit each individual.

Air New Zealand Head of Sustainability Lisa Daniell says the translocation is significant for the airline.

“Under our longstanding partnership with DOC we’ve transported nearly 4,000 threatened species and conservation dogs to date. We’re delighted to have helped move this number of tuatara, and it’s been really positive to see so many different organisations and sectors working together on this dedicated flight, for the good of this incredible species.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Reshuffle, Pfizer’s Vaccine & Trump’s Non-exit Strategy

Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>

 

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Further Regulatory Steps To Promote Cashflow Confidence And Stability

Reserve Bank delays start date for increases in bank capital The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is further delaying the start of increases in bank capital until 2022 to allow banks continued headroom to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 ... More>>

National: Unveils Team To Take On Labour Government

National’s new caucus line-up reflects the party’s wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios, but most importantly in the crucial areas of health and the economy, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says... More>>

ALSO:

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 