Section Of River Path Temporarily Closed For Major Project

A section of the river path in central Hamilton will be closed from Monday (16 November) as work begins on replacement of the central city jetty and Ferrybank wall.

River path users will be able to detour onto the cobblestone path that runs between Grantham Street and rejoins the river path just below Waikato Museum.

The work is part of the Waikato River Works project, which began last month and is expected to be completed by February 2021 with timing dependent on river levels.

Hamilton City Council contractors will begin dismantling the jetty next week. The fixed wooden structure will be replaced by a floating pontoon, making the new jetty more functional.

The jetty replacement is one of three projects that have been bundled together to save time and money: replacement of the jetty, replacement of the Ferrybank revetment or retaining wall, and installation of a floating device (a deflector) on the river to protect critical water pipes near Hamilton Gardens.

The jetty and deflector projects will share a barge. A 300-tonne crane will load the barge onto the river on Tuesday (17 November). The Grantham Street car park will be closed for safety reasons while this is being done.

The Waikato River Works project is aimed at making the river more accessible, boosting river tourism and safeguarding essential infrastructure.

© Scoop Media

