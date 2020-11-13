Tauranga Police Appeal For Information After Incident

Police investigating an incident in which a Tauranga road worker was injured are appealing for information.

The road worker was transported to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition following the incident on SH2, near the intersection with Turner Road, about 7pm yesterday.

Police believe the driver of a white utility vehicle, as pictured, may be able to assist with enquiries.

The driver, or anyone else with information, is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 201113/0771.

