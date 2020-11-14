UPDATE: Tauranga Police Appeal For Information After Incident
Saturday, 14 November 2020, 5:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
13 November
Police continue to
investigate an incident in which a Tauranga road worker was
seriously injured at about 7pm yesterday on SH2, near the
intersection with Turner Road.
We have now spoken to
the driver of a white utility vehicle and are confident they
are not able to assist with the
investigation.
However, as a result of information
from the public, we are now following strong lines of
inquiry.
Further updates will be provided when
available.
