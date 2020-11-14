UPDATE: Tauranga Police Appeal For Information After Incident

13 November

Police continue to investigate an incident in which a Tauranga road worker was seriously injured at about 7pm yesterday on SH2, near the intersection with Turner Road.

We have now spoken to the driver of a white utility vehicle and are confident they are not able to assist with the investigation.

However, as a result of information from the public, we are now following strong lines of inquiry.

Further updates will be provided when available.

