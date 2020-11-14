Update: SH2/River Road,Elderslea, Upper Hutt - Wellington
Saturday, 14 November 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have completed their scene examination following
the earlier fatal crash.
The road is now
open.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw anything
in the lead up to it that could assist Police, is asked to
contact us on 105 quoting
P044406448
