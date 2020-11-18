Man Dies In Hospital Following Crash Near Waverley

A man critically injured in a crash near Waverley early on Monday morning has since died.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash on State Highway 3 shortly after 1am on Monday.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old John Tetau of Waverley, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

He passed away in hospital overnight on Monday.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing

