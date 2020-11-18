Man Dies In Hospital Following Crash Near Waverley
Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 6:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man critically injured in a crash near Waverley early
on Monday morning has since died.
Emergency services
were called to the single vehicle crash on State Highway 3
shortly after 1am on Monday.
The driver of the car,
33-year-old John Tetau of Waverley, was airlifted to
hospital in critical condition.
He passed away in
hospital overnight on Monday.
Investigations into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing
