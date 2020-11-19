Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Families Impacted By Tragic Events Explore New Partnership Model

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: Te Kawa Mataaho

Families of the victims of the 2010 Pike River Mine disaster have proposed the development of a ‘model partnership approach’ between Public Service agencies and families impacted by tragedies like Pike River.

The idea has been proposed by the Pike River Family Reference Group on the 10-year anniversary of the Pike River tragedy. Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes says he supports the initiative.

“Both the Public Service and the Pike River families are committed to learning and doing better, especially for victims and their families, and we will commence a process to do that in partnership with the Pike River Family Reference Group” Mr Hughes said.

Pike River widow and Pike River Family Reference Group secretary Anna Osborne says the initiative is welcome. "We have high hopes that this project will help a lot of people who face tragedy in the future, and we are really pleased that some good will come from what happened to our men and to the families of Pike."

“It’s about the relationship between the families impacted by tragic events and government agencies, not just the response in the immediate aftermath, but in the longer term. The impact on families who have lost loved ones doesn’t suddenly disappear over time.

“I’m pleased the Commissioner has offered to explore a more effective partnership model between public officials and families affected by these kinds of events.”

Mr Hughes thanked the Pike River Family Reference Group for initiating the idea.

“We will explore how the relationship between the Public Service, Ministers, and families can be stronger, and support how we work together following tragedies like Pike River.”

