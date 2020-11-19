Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gisborne To Hand Charter To HMNZS Manawanui

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

On 26-30 November Gisborne will be visited by the HMNZS Manawanui, a new naval vessel that now calls Gisborne home.

“It’s common for naval ships to be assigned an honorary home port once they’re commissioned, and the Prime Minister named Gisborne the Manawanui’s home port when New Zealand purchased the vessel in 2018,” said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

The HMNZS Manawanui’s visit will include a ceremonial “Charter Parade” where the Mayor and councillors will hand over the Charter to the commanding officer and crew. It’s the modern version of handing over the keys to the city.

“Gisborne has a long and proud history with New Zealand naval vessels, and it’s very exciting that the ship is coming for the first time to its home port,” the Mayor said.

“The HMNZS Monowai and HMNZS Resolution both had Gisborne as their honorary home port, and both vessels received the charter here, so we are continuing a proud and a lovely tradition.”

The HMNZS Manawanui was commissioned on 7 June, 2019. It is a dive and hydrographic vessel, and over the last few years naval divers and hydrographers have provided important services to New Zealand, the Pacific, and our partners.

“That work has included carrying out underwater search and rescue with the New Zealand Police, removing unexploded ordnance in the Pacific islands left over from WWII, and surveying the sea floor after the Kaikoura earthquake,” Mayor Stoltz said.

The charter gives the ship’s crew the right to march through Gisborne’s streets, and to allow Council to request a ship’s officer to attend civic functions to support the Mayor on official occasions.

A series of public events will be held to mark the Manawanui visit:

§ Navy Band free public concert on November 24 at Kelvin Park from 12.30pm-1.30pm (cancelled if wet)

§ Charter Parade through the city on November 27 from 11am, starting at Fitzherbert St to Peel Street, Gladstone Road, Lowe Street, Reads Quay and back to Council.

§ HMZS Manawanui Open Day tours on November 28 from 9am-1pm at Eastland Port.

Parking may be limited during the public events, so please consider leaving cars at home or in town and walking down.

