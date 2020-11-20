Black Ferns Presented With The Key To Nelson City

Mayor Rachel Reese presented the ‘Key to the City of Nelson’ to Black Ferns Captain Eloise Blackwell on Friday at a special ceremony following the Captain’s Run ahead of the Black Ferns vs Barbarians match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

Mayor Reese said it was an honour to welcome the Black Ferns to Nelson-Whakatū, and the City is looking forward to hosting world-class women’s rugby at Trafalgar Park this Saturday.

“The Black Ferns are incredible role models, I know that many of our young wāhine have been inspired by the opportunity to meet some of you this week. The presentation of the Key is a symbol of esteem we hold for this world champion team and is a gesture of welcome from the people of Whakatū.”

The ‘Key to the City of Nelson’ is a ceremonial key made of sterling silver and is designed with the Nelson City Council emblem as the bow, and the shape of the Te Tau Ihu (Top of the South) as the bit.

The Key was commissioned by the Nelson City Council as a ‘special gift’ for those who have achieved the highest honour on the world stage or within our community. It was made by Benjamin Clark of Benjamin Black Goldsmiths, a local master jeweller and designer.

“Presenting the Key cements an enduring friendship between the people of Nelson-Whakatū and the Black Ferns.”

The match against the Barbarians is a key part of the Black Ferns preparations ahead of defending their Rugby World Cup title in 2021.

The match kicks off at Trafalgar Park on Saturday 21 November at 4.35pm and will be broadcast live on Sky.

After the Black Ferns game the Tasman Mako take on the Bay of Plenty Steamers in the Mitre 10 Cup semi-final.

