Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Black Ferns Presented With The Key To Nelson City

Friday, 20 November 2020, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Mayor Rachel Reese presented the ‘Key to the City of Nelson’ to Black Ferns Captain Eloise Blackwell on Friday at a special ceremony following the Captain’s Run ahead of the Black Ferns vs Barbarians match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

Mayor Reese said it was an honour to welcome the Black Ferns to Nelson-Whakatū, and the City is looking forward to hosting world-class women’s rugby at Trafalgar Park this Saturday.

“The Black Ferns are incredible role models, I know that many of our young wāhine have been inspired by the opportunity to meet some of you this week. The presentation of the Key is a symbol of esteem we hold for this world champion team and is a gesture of welcome from the people of Whakatū.”

The ‘Key to the City of Nelson’ is a ceremonial key made of sterling silver and is designed with the Nelson City Council emblem as the bow, and the shape of the Te Tau Ihu (Top of the South) as the bit.

The Key was commissioned by the Nelson City Council as a ‘special gift’ for those who have achieved the highest honour on the world stage or within our community. It was made by Benjamin Clark of Benjamin Black Goldsmiths, a local master jeweller and designer.

“Presenting the Key cements an enduring friendship between the people of Nelson-Whakatū and the Black Ferns.”

The match against the Barbarians is a key part of the Black Ferns preparations ahead of defending their Rugby World Cup title in 2021.

The match kicks off at Trafalgar Park on Saturday 21 November at 4.35pm and will be broadcast live on Sky.

After the Black Ferns game the Tasman Mako take on the Bay of Plenty Steamers in the Mitre 10 Cup semi-final.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists

But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>

 

RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA

The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>

ALSO:

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Prime Minister To Attend APEC Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow. “In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners ... More>>

Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On

Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 