Riverton-Wallacetown Highway Closed Following Serious Crash - Southern

Riverton-Wallacetown Highway Closed Following Serious Crash

The Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (SH 99) is currently closed following a serious crash last night.

Police attended following a report of the two-vehicle crash involving a car and a milk tanker around 9:55pm.

One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to Invercargill Hospital by helicopter last night.

The road is currently closed between Waimatuku Bush Road and Thornbury Waimatuku Road while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

