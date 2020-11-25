Recruitment Drive For Swim Instructors Promotes Skills For Life

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has launched a recruitment drive for swim instructors to tackle a shortage of trained staff.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said increased demand for children’s learn-to-swim classes had hit record levels.

“We need more instructors to deliver our full learn-to-swim programmes in Term 1 next year. So we are encouraging people who enjoy swimming and ideally have experience in working with children to apply for instructor roles that would see them shadowing trained staff over our school holiday programme and completing the AUSTSWIM training course,” he said.

“We will cover the cost of this internationally-recognised qualification, which is around $300, and support their ongoing professional development. These are skills that would remain useful throughout their working life.”

Mr Battrick said people of any age could apply but the opportunity might appeal especially to high school students who can earn a competitive hourly rate, work in a fun and social environment that fits around other commitments, and gain a skill that could enable them to earn a living anywhere in the world.

“There will always be children wanting to learn to swim. When international travel begins again and young people look to take an ‘OE’ here’s a chance for them to prepare by gaining a teaching qualification that’s respected globally.”

“It can set you up for life – even if you pursue other careers over time you can always rely on the professional and life skills you learn as a swim instructor,” he said.

The Council’s Sport and Recreation department has produced a video featuring current swim instructors and pool lifeguards sharing their stories and explaining the benefits of working in the aquatics sector.

More details of the current vacancies can be found on the Council’s dedicated careers webpage https://qldc.qjumpersjobs.co/. The aquatics recruitment video is available to watch on its YouTube channel https://youtu.be/-74x4tS0C-U

© Scoop Media

