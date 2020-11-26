Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Shotover Bridge Traffic Delays Set To Ease

Thursday, 26 November 2020, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Changes made today to traffic management across the Shotover Bridge aim to ease congestion during the last week of the current phase of construction works.

A trial put in place to help the bus services into Quail Rise keep running to time resulted in considerable delays for local commuters said Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Programme Director Gareth Noble.

“It won’t be news to anyone crossing the bridge over the last few days that traffic has backed up at peak times. This appears to have been partly caused by retaining the right turn into Tucker Beach Road aimed at keeping the bus service operational on that route. This has now been removed and as a result traffic flow is improved, albeit slowly as it is still an active construction site,” Mr Noble said.

Work at the site began in February 2020 replacing around 320m of wastewater pipe and installing new water supply pipe along the downstream side of the Shotover Bridge. The $3m project aims to provide for current and future capacity as growth in the area continues.

To minimise disruption, most of the work has been completed from the riverbed and, where not possible to operate from below the bridge, work has been completed overnight between 11.00pm and 5.00am.

Mr Noble confirmed that permanent traffic management is set to end within the coming week as the project moves to a new phase.

“Most people will appreciate the need for speed reductions for the safety of workers and people driving through the site, but no doubt everyone will be pleased to know that the project phase that has required permanent speed reductions is expected to finish next week and the speed limit will be returning to 80km/h. There will still be short periods of time requiring temporary reductions as work continues away from the main traffic thoroughfare.”

“This is a timely reminder for those travelling into Queenstown over the Shotover Bridge to consider alternative transport options. With improvements being made to public transport and active travel networks across our district, we are asking people to think about their options for carpooling, cycling and walking, or making use of the $2 Orbus service to help play their part in keeping everyone moving,” added Mr Noble.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What We Could Do For Hong Kong, If Only We Dared

There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

APEC: New Zealand Ready To Host Virtually

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting. “We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 