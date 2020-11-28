Missing Woman – Counties Manukau East
Saturday, 28 November 2020, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate
missing woman Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong.
Elizabeth, 55,
was reported missing from her Sunnyhills home this morning
and was last seen yesterday afternoon.
Police and
Elizabeth’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and
would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her, or who
knows where she may be.
She is about 160cm and of slim
build, and may be on foot in the Counties Manukau East
area.
Anyone who can help Police locate Elizabeth is
asked to call 105 quoting file number
201128/1909.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Whether We Should Be Betting Quite So Heavily On Astra Zeneca’s Covid Vaccine
According to this week’s Speech from the Throne, maintaining public safety during the pandemic will remain the government’s top priority. Next year will (hopefully) bring the rolling out of a free vaccination against Covid-19 to New Zealander. Currently, there are three possible vaccine contenders but the effectiveness of the vaccine will be only one of the factors determining which vaccine will pre-dominate. On the basis of the cost per dose, and the ease of manufacture, storage and distribution, the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine will almost certainly be the prime choice for New Zealand, at least initially... More>>