Missing Woman – Counties Manukau East

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing woman Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong.

Elizabeth, 55, was reported missing from her Sunnyhills home this morning and was last seen yesterday afternoon.

Police and Elizabeth’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her, or who knows where she may be.

She is about 160cm and of slim build, and may be on foot in the Counties Manukau East area.

Anyone who can help Police locate Elizabeth is asked to call 105 quoting file number 201128/1909.

© Scoop Media

