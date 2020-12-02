Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Appeal For Witnesses To Omahu Fatal Crash

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Paul Buckley:

Police investigating a fatal crash in Omahu, Hawke’s Bay, continue to appeal for possible witnesses.

The crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred on Taihape Road near the intersection with SH 50 (Korokipo) Road and Swamp Road, just before 2am on Sunday 22 November.

The pedestrian, Pahi Hanara, died at the scene.

Police continue to make enquiries and would like to thank two truck drivers who came forward with information following an initial appeal.

Police would still like to speak to the occupants of two other vehicles — a double cab ute and a car, possibly a station wagon — seen on Taihape Road between 1.40am and 1.45pm.

The ute came from Swamp Road while the other vehicle came from SH 50 (Korokipo Road).

These motorists may be important witnesses, particularly if they’ve seen someone walking in the area.

We urge them to get in touch to assist our investigation.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, using file number 201122/9598.

