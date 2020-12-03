Sky Tower Lights For Christmas

To celebrate the silly season at SkyCity, from tonight until Christmas Day, the Sky Tower will put on a festive half hour light show.

From 9pm the tower will dance in red and green, until 9.30pm when it will shine a different colour each night, showcasing the brilliant range of colours the Sky Tower can be.

This ties in with ‘T’was the Lights Before Christmas’ at SkyCity Auckland, a stunning light experience weaving its way down Federal Street, around the Sky Tower and across the entire precinct.

The experience is curated by award-winning local artist Angus Muir and will include some of his most inspiring light sculptures and installations.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

