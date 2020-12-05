Serious Crash, Pukekohe - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 5 December 2020, 5:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
04 December
Emergency services are
at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a tree
on Helvetia Road, Pukekohe.
Police were called about
9.30pm.
Initial reports suggest one person has been
seriously injured.
Traffic management is in place, and
motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
