Bendon Lingerie Partners With New Zealand's Biggest Beach Festival!

Waterbourne Charitable Trust will be hosting a night focussed on the women of New Zealand and is excited to have New Zealand’s leading lingerie provider onboard - Bendon. With four of New Zealand’s top female musicians performing on the gorgeous Takapuna Beach, there will be no better way to start the weekend.

Event organiser Laurence Carey says: “We have always wanted to showcase more female musicians at our events and what we have planned for the Bendon Lingerie Sunset Sounds will be like nothing else!”

“Whether you are just wanting to enjoy champagne on the Long White rooftop bar, or dance all night by the OPPO Beach Stage, Tami Neilson, Hollie Smith, Anna Coddington and LAIIKA will create an atmosphere like no other.”

Waterbourne has partnered with Auckland Unlimited’s Summernova Festival Series, which has been developed to wrap around the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada. Bendon Lingerie will provide a unique experience for its attendees where all guests in the Long White Rooftop will receive a special gift voucher for a bra up to the value of $74.95 additional to this all guests in the Long White rooftop will receive a glass of GH Mumm Champagne during the Bendon Lingerie Sunset Sounds music night.

The Bendon Lingerie Sunset Sounds will be the night before the first race day of the America’s Cup, which will start on Saturday, March 6th.

Bendon Lingerie designs and owns a number of world recognised brands including Pleasure State, Fayreform, Lovable, and its namesake Bendon. Bendon has always been about innovation, and they revolutionized the lingerie industry by making bras that actually "bend on" the body.

Event organiser Laurence Carey says the addition of Bendon Lingerie at Waterbourne will bring a different aspect to the festival.

“The rooftop will provide a unique experience with some special surprises on the night”

Sonya Wilkinson, General Manager of Marketing at Bendon has said:

“Bendon is all about making women feel comfortable and confident for life. Everything we do and every interaction you have with us is focused around this.”

“This opportunity to further support female artists was an easy extension of our brand. We will also have some exciting news on the night, so watch this space.”

The Bendon Lingerie Sunset sounds will be taking place on the 5th of March with performances from four of New Zealand’s top female artists; Tami Neilson, Hollie Smith, Anna Coddington, and LAIIKA.

To purchase tickets to Waterbourne or to learn more about the events taking place, visit waterbourne.co.nz

© Scoop Media

