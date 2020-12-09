Two Hawke's Bay Companies Fined Total Of $37,000 For Illegal Discharge

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says the court decision to fine two local companies a total of $37,000 for an illegal discharge sends a strong signal to businesses that polluting water in the region will not be tolerated.

Farmers Transport Ltd and Dynes Transport Ltd pleaded guilty to discharging a milk solution contaminant into water in breach of the Resource Management Act 1991.

On Monday 7 October 2019 a call was received by the Regional Council’s pollution hotline, advising that Irongate Stream had turned a grey colour at Longlands Road West, Hastings. Two Environmental officers responded to the call, and located a pipe discharging a cloudy liquid directly into the Irongate Stream.

In the Hasting District Court, the companies both pleaded guilty to discharging a contaminant into water, and were sentenced by Judge Dickey. Farmers Transport was fined $20,000 and Dynes Transport was fined $17,000.

The Regional Council’s Group Manager Policy and Regulation, Katrina Brunton, welcomes the court taking the issue of water pollution so seriously.

“The Regional Council is committed to rigorously enforcing the rules that protect the health of both our environment and community,” she says.

This is the third successful prosecution for Hawke’s Bay Regional Council this year. Two other companies have been fined $11,900 and $12,555 for illegal burning.

“We are committed to pursuing these activities through the court if necessary. It’s one of the strongest signals we can send to discourage others,” says Mrs Brunton.

If anyone member of the public has information regarding unauthorised discharges to land, air or water they should contact the Council’s 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.



© Scoop Media

