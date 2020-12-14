Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bumper Line Up Of Summer Events For Kāpiti

Monday, 14 December 2020, 11:37 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Locals will notice a little festive cheer popping up around the Kāpiti Coast over the coming weeks ahead of a bumper line up of summer events aimed at helping the community make the most of the district’s public spaces, facilities and services.

“After the year we’ve had uniting against COVID-19 and transitioning to a new, more safety conscious normal, now is the time to reconnect with each other and the outdoors again, spend time with our whānau and friends, and focus on our wellbeing as a community,” says Natasha Tod, Group Manager Strategy, Growth and Recovery.

“To encourage this, we are supporting a huge calendar of summer events and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We have outdoor movies, concerts, yoga, community dog walks, pool parties, scavenger hunts, water fights, sports play and fun runs.”

There are also a number of major events on the horizon like the annual Ōtaki Kite Festival, the Māoriland Film Festival and the XTERRA Wellington Festival which have all received funding through Council’s Major Events Fund.

“While the summer weather might not quite be live yet, our searchable Summer in Kāpiti events calendar on our website is. You can search for the activities you’re interested in on our pinboard or see what’s happening near you by date. From January, look for our events calendar in the Kāpiti News - stick it to the fridge so you don't miss a thing!” says Ms Tod.

“With so many of us staying put and enjoying our summer break at home this year, there’s never been a better time to explore our backyard. Our beaches will be a popular choice but we also maintain more than 500 hectares of parks and sports grounds and almost 80 kilometres of walkways, cycleways, and horse riding paths.

“If parking up in the shade with a good book is more your thing, our libraries have you covered. We have a summer reading programme for kids and adults this year that is sure to take you on some new adventures.”

In the lead up to Christmas, festive flags have been put up on lamp posts in key streets across the district and there is a Christmas tree in the glass atrium of Council’s Civic Building on Rimu Road to visit.

Kāpiti District Libraries hosted festive story times for children at the weekend with carols, activities and treats delivered by our library elves, and Waikanae Pool has invited Santa to attend a special Christmas Pool Party on Sunday 20 December from 2.00pm – 4.00pm. There will be games, music, an underwater photo booth, dunk tank, prizes and more.

“While I’m sure the vast majority of us are looking forward to saying goodbye to 2020, I think we all appreciate that the impacts of all that has happened this year, and of COVID-19, will be with us for some time yet. It will continue to affect us in different and evolving ways,” says Ms Tod.

“I encourage our community to enjoy the summer, to be safe and kind, and to ask for help if you need it. We are all in this together.”

Learn more about Summer in Kāpiti including things to explore and events to attend at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/summerinkapiti

