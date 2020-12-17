Update: Charges Laid, Hamilton Homicide
Thursday, 17 December 2020, 9:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have charged a man in relation to the homicide in
Hamilton overnight.
The 34-year-old man is due to
appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning, charged
with murder and wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation
to this matter.
A scene guard remains in place at two
addresses.
