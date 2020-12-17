Time To Make The Call

A new local road safety campaign ‘make the call’ kicks off this week, aimed at encouraging people to call someone to get home safely after drinking.

It’s been a tragic year on Tairāwhiti’s roads, with six of the twelve fatalities involving alcohol, an increase from two in 2019.

Police area commander Sam Aberahama says communities, families and groups of friends must come together this summer period to ensure their loved ones get home safely.

“The message is simple, that when drinking, you must have a plan to get home and someone to call if that plan falls through,” he said.

“A simple call or text to someone for a ride home can save lives.

“As first responders to accidents involving alcohol, we often hear people saying they wished they had called someone before getting behind the wheel. It’s time we all made the call.”

The campaign involves local personalities Bailey Mackey, Matai Smith, Isaac Hughes, Chad Chambers, Hyrum Paea, Ani Pahuru-Huriwai and Senior Constable Makisua Tuisano.

In partnership with road safety partners Police, Waka Kotahi, Fire and Emergency NZ, St John, Gisborne District Council and others, the campaign message will be shared in the media and at local summer events and roadside checks.

For more information and to view the campaign videos, see www.makethecall.nz.

