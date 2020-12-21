Survey Calls For Feedback On Picton Proposals
A survey seeks to gauge the public’s views on three proposed projects in Picton: a hot pools and spa, a heritage and environment centre and a mountain bike park. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and closes on 2 February.
To participate, go to: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6089732/Picton-Opportunities-Project
The survey forms part of a wider redevelopment study of the town that will assess:
- Foreshore-related connections between the port and town centre
- The current Foreshore-based businesses and activities
- Ways to better connect London Quay to the waterfront
- The current i-SITE location
- Key property opportunities in and around the CBD
- Alignment with the Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment.
A Council media release from 23 June 2020 explains the background to the study