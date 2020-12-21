Survey Calls For Feedback On Picton Proposals

A survey seeks to gauge the public’s views on three proposed projects in Picton: a hot pools and spa, a heritage and environment centre and a mountain bike park. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and closes on 2 February.

To participate, go to: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6089732/Picton-Opportunities-Project

The survey forms part of a wider redevelopment study of the town that will assess:

Foreshore-related connections between the port and town centre

The current Foreshore-based businesses and activities

Ways to better connect London Quay to the waterfront

The current i-SITE location

Key property opportunities in and around the CBD

Alignment with the Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment.

A Council media release from 23 June 2020 explains the background to the study

