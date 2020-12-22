Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ASB And The Salvation Army Bring Christmas To 5,000 Families

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 8:55 am
Press Release: Salvation Army

ASB has teamed up with The Salvation Army to provide 5,000 hampers for those in need across the country this Christmas.

Each parcel contains enough food to help families share in a meal with their loved ones at Christmas, bringing a little joy to the end of a tough year.

The Salvation Army’s director of Community Ministries, Jono Bell, says this year has been harder than most for a lot of New Zealanders, and the hampers will be a big help.

“For some, Christmas will be a welcome end to a difficult year. But for many, this will be the first time they have had to reach out for support from the Salvation Army,” says Jono.

“For too many New Zealanders, the only gift they want this Christmas is ‘hope’. Hope to regain stability; hope to get back their dignity and self-esteem; hope that Christmas Day will bring even a little joy; hope of regaining their emotional wellbeing; hope for the future,”

Demand for support from charities such as the Salvation Army has increased exponentially this year, with job losses and many people under more financial pressure due to COVID-19. ASB head of Community and Sponsorship Mark Graham says it’s great to be able to support a charity that is looking out for local communities at Christmas.

“This has been an incredibly tough year for so many people. A lot of families were struggling before the impacts of COVID-19 set in, and this has only been exacerbated in recent months. However, we have also seen some amazing charity work this year, with organisations like the Salvation Army going above and beyond to look after those in our communities who need it most,” says Mr Graham.

“We firmly believe everyone deserves to have a good meal at Christmas and to share the day with those closest to them. We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with the Salvation Army to help provide food for 5,000 families this year.”

ASB volunteers from across the country have come together at Salvation Army centres to pack the Christmas hampers, which will be distributed to families in Dunedin, Gisborne, Hamilton, Hawkes Bay, Invercargill, Nelson, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Queenstown, Rotorua, Tauranga, Whakatane and Whangarei in the lead up to Christmas.

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mixed Outlook For Our Covid Vaccine Supplies

As PM Jacinda Ardern explained at yesterday’s press conference, the government has signed supply contracts for delivery of four Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers sufficient (on paper at least) to provide doses not only for every New Zealander. but for those Pacific countries that might want the option. As Ardern also indicated, some of the data on efficacy and side effects is still being accumulated. Yet unlike many other countries that are rushing the vaccines into emergency use, New Zealand is sufficiently virus-free as to enable a variation of the usual Medsafe authorisation process before the vaccines are allowed to be be administered to the general public... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 