Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Court Order And Large Fine For Bad Odour

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A Waikato rendering plant has been convicted and fined $180,000 for causing objectionable odour over a period of months, significantly impacting on the local community, and unlawfully discharging waste product into the Waikato River.

Tuakau Proteins Ltd pleaded guilty to three charges under the Resource Management Act in respect of a series of events from November 2019 through to April 2020.

In addition to the fine, Hamilton District Court Judge Melanie Harland also imposed an enforcement order on the company prohibiting it from further discharges of objectionable odour and requiring certain improvements to be carried out on site.

The prosecution was taken by Waikato Regional Council following dozens of complaints from Tuakau residents in respect of the odour that was described by some as “death mixed with a septic tank” or like “raw sewage” or “rotten eggs”.

Judge Harland described the offending by the company as “reckless and it had a significant and profound effect on the community nearby, in some cases causing people to be physically sick”.

Council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said the message to the company and its Board of Directors, who were present during the sentencing process, was very clear. “If this company intends to keep operating at this site they need to do so lawfully and without an ongoing detrimental effect on the community or environment.

“There is now a court order in place to offer some degree of protection to this community through the coming summer months,” Mr Lynch said. “The enforcement order is really significant and essentially the most powerful regulatory tool available for us to act on if there are further breaches.

“We are very hopeful that the significance of this court order is not lost on the company,” he said.

Reports of environmental pollution can be made to the regional council by calling the 24-hour freephone 0800 800 401.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 