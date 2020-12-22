Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pasifika Festival Brings Taste Of The Islands To The Capital

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Kia ora, Noa'ia, Mauri, Ni Sa Bula Vinaka, Fakaalofa lahi atu, Tālofa, Kia orana, Mālō e lelei, Mālō nī, Talofa lava, Tēnā koutou katoa – the annual Wellington Pasifika Festival will be showcasing the sights, sounds, and flavours of the Pacific at Odlins Plaza on Saturday 23 January 2021.

This festival highlights the arts, culture, and food of our Pacific communities in a festival atmosphere for everyone to enjoy, says Deputy Mayor Sarah Free.

“It’s an opportunity for all of Wellington to celebrate and share the knowledge, values and beliefs of the Pacific.

“It’s also a chance to support the vision that Wellington is a vibrant, diverse and creative capital – one that we’re all proud to be a part of.”

There’ll be performance groups from all across the Pacific including Mafutaga Tagata Matutua Senior Exercise Group, Israel Star, and opera legend Ben Makisi. The free, whānau friendly event will be hosted by award-winning comedian James Nokise.

James is looking forward to the event for many reasons, not just because he’ll be a judge in the always popular Pacific Cook-Off!

“As mixed race, from a Pacific point of view this event is about reminding, reconnecting with our heritage that informs and, in many ways, empowers our strong contributions to New Zealand. From a non-Pacific view it’s about the best food, music, and dance in Wellington being easily available in one spot.”

James usually lives in London and just “popped back” to Wellington for his parents’ birthdays in early March and has been here since – but he’s philosophical about what 2021 will bring.

“I’ll just be enjoying being with people in New Zealand. I’ve got a lot of friends and family overseas, so I think it’s on us here to enjoy how we can gather in large groups safely and have these festivals.

“If I appear particularly joyful and enthusiastic on stage, that’ll be why!”

As well as food trucks and arts and craft stalls, there’ll also be hula dance workshops, cake decorating and costume making – and the aforementioned Pacific Cook-Off with guest judges James and MP Paul Eagle.

Pasifika Festival 2021 | Free entry
When: Saturday 23 January 2021
Time: 12 noon–6pm
Where: Odlins Plaza

Visit: wcc.govt.nz/summercity or wellington.govt.nz/pasifika for information on this event, and many more.

For updates or postponements keep an eye on Wellington City Council’s Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 