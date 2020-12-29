Man Charged Following Eastern Bay Of Plenty Homicide

A homicide enquiry has been launched following the death of a man who was critically injured in an assault on 24 December.

Emergency services were called to a Nukuhou property about 5pm following a disorder incident.

Three men were transported to hospital, two with serious injuries and one with critical injuries.

The man critically injured, aged in his 40s, sadly died of his injuries on 26 December.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear in Whakatane District Court on 20 January.

Enquiries are ongoing and a number of people are assisting Police with information, however Police would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us and knows anything that may be useful to our investigation.

Anyone with information should call Police on 105, quoting file number 201224/5429.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

