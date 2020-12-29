Man Charged Following Eastern Bay Of Plenty Homicide
Tuesday, 29 December 2020, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide enquiry has been launched following the death
of a man who was critically injured in an assault on 24
December.
Emergency services were called to a Nukuhou
property about 5pm following a disorder
incident.
Three men were transported to hospital, two
with serious injuries and one with critical
injuries.
The man critically injured, aged in his 40s,
sadly died of his injuries on 26 December.
A
35-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent
to cause grievous bodily harm.
He has been remanded in
custody and is next due to appear in Whakatane District
Court on 20 January.
Enquiries are ongoing and a
number of people are assisting Police with information,
however Police would like to hear from anyone who has not
yet spoken to us and knows anything that may be useful to
our investigation.
Anyone with information should call
Police on 105, quoting file number 201224/5429.
You
can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers
on 0800 555
111.
