Whakatane Police Investigating Suspicious Death
Wednesday, 30 December 2020, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul
Wilson:
Whakatane Police are investigating
the death of a man this morning in Kawerau.
The man
was located injured at the intersection of Newall and
Whittaker Streets at about 7:10 this morning.
He was
pronounced dead at the scene and is yet to be formally
identified, Police are working to determine the
circumstances of his death.
Police are looking to
speak with anyone who saw what happened, or may have
information that could be of use.
Information can be
passed on to Police by calling 105 and quoting job number
P044952398.
You can also pass on information
anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
