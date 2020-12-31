Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SAFE To Protest Canterbury Rodeo Next Week

Thursday, 31 December 2020, 9:28 am
Press Release: SAFE NZ

The Canterbury rodeo is part of the annual rodeo season, which last season saw two animals killed at rodeo events. Both animals died at the Mad Bull rodeo in Otago.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said rodeo events cause pain, fear and distress to animals.

"Every year, rodeo events cause torn ligaments, broken bones, bruising and internal damage," said Appelbe. "The injuries can be so severe that bulls and horses are killed."

"Our message to locals is to skip the rodeo and join us as we stand against the rodeo’s violence and bullying towards animals."

Earlier this month SAFE launched a petition calling for a ban of the worst aspects of rodeo. The petition is directed to the Minister responsible for animal welfare, Hon Meka Whaitiri, who in 2018 asked the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) to produce a report on rodeo.

NAWAC’s report said the Committee had "serious concerns" over the "substantial negative impacts" on animals used in steer wrestling and calf roping. They also stated that bucking events "have a variety of negative impacts" on the horses, bulls and steers used.

"In 2017, the Labour Party promised to ban some of the worst aspects of rodeo. Voters have now given them a clear mandate, and action is long overdue," said Appelbe.

"Rodeos are inconsistent with Kiwi values. We encourage all New Zealanders to send a clear message to the Government by signing our petition."

