"Homicide Investigation Underway Following Linwood Death + Appeal"
Tuesday, 5 January 2021, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah
Illingworth:
Police would like to speak to Nathan
Te Hana in relation to a Christchurch homicide
investigation.
The investigation has been launched
following the death of a man in Linwood on 3
January.
At around 2:50pm on 3 January Police received
a report that 57-year-old Michael Joseph Graham required
medical assistance at an England Street
property.
Emergency services attended however Mr
Graham was sadly declared deceased at the
scene.
Enquiries have established he was involved in
an assault at the address.
Police would like to speak
to Nathan Te Hana as part of the ongoing
investigation.
Te Hana, 46, is believed to be in the
Christchurch area.
If you have seen Te Hana or have
any information which can help Police locate him please
contact 111, quoting file number 210103/2420.
You can
also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on
0800 555
111.
ENDS
