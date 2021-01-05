"Homicide Investigation Underway Following Linwood Death + Appeal"

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth:

Police would like to speak to Nathan Te Hana in relation to a Christchurch homicide investigation.

The investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Linwood on 3 January.

At around 2:50pm on 3 January Police received a report that 57-year-old Michael Joseph Graham required medical assistance at an England Street property.

Emergency services attended however Mr Graham was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

Enquiries have established he was involved in an assault at the address.

Police would like to speak to Nathan Te Hana as part of the ongoing investigation.

Te Hana, 46, is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

If you have seen Te Hana or have any information which can help Police locate him please contact 111, quoting file number 210103/2420.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

