Northland Homicide Victim Named

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy:

Northland Police can now name the man who died from fatal stab wounds in Opua on Thursday night.

He was 22 year old Bram Willems, of Okaihau.

The investigation into Mr Willems’ death continues, and we are reiterating our appeal for any information on both an incident in Kawakawa and sightings of a vehicle.

Anyone who saw an altercation outside the Work and Income building on Kawakawa’s main street around 10pm on Thursday is asked to contact Police – anyone who may have taken photographs or filmed the incident is asked to upload that here, https://crew.nzpolice.org

We’re also looking for sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620 (pictured), in the Kawakawa/Opua/Kerikeri areas late on Thursday night and into Friday.

Information can be given to Police via 105.

A 14-year-old charged with murder in relation to Mr Willems’ death is remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Whangarei High Court on February 4.

