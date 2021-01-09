Northland Homicide Victim Named
Saturday, 9 January 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff
McCarthy:
Northland Police can now name the man
who died from fatal stab wounds in Opua on Thursday
night.
He was 22 year old Bram Willems, of
Okaihau.
The investigation into Mr Willems’ death
continues, and we are reiterating our appeal for any
information on both an incident in Kawakawa and sightings of
a vehicle.
Anyone who saw an altercation outside the
Work and Income building on Kawakawa’s main street around
10pm on Thursday is asked to contact Police – anyone who
may have taken photographs or filmed the incident is asked
to upload that here, https://crew.nzpolice.org
We’re
also looking for sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza,
registration MQE620 (pictured), in the
Kawakawa/Opua/Kerikeri areas late on Thursday night and into
Friday.
Information can be given to Police via
105.
A 14-year-old charged with murder in relation to
Mr Willems’ death is remanded in custody and is due to
appear in the Whangarei High Court on February
4.
ENDS
