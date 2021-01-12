Fatal Crash, Islington - Canterbury
Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 8:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash involving two
trucks in Christchurch.
The crash, which occurred near
the intersection of Roberts Road and Pound Road in
Islington, occurred around 3:25am.
One of the drivers
sadly died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended and an investigation into the circumstances of the
crash is
underway.
